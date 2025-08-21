Texcan/Sonepar Promoted Quiroga

Texcan/Sonepar Canada (Surrey, British Columbia)

Patricia Quiroga was promoted to VP of Sales effective Aug. 5. She has been with Texcan since 2018, most recently serving as VP of Marketing & Business Development. She brings extensive industry experience, including her previous role as VP of Distribution at Southwire. In her new position, she will lead Texcan’s sales strategy, vendor partnerships, and continue to oversee marketing, business development and product management.

Texcan, a division of Sonepar Canada, is wire and cable distributor. The company supports a wide range of industries including commercial, residential, industrial, utilities, infrastructure and energy sectors, delivering customized solutions and value-added services.