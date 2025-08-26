Regis Chouinard Appointed President Lumen

Chouinard has more than 30 years of experience in the electrical industry.
Aug. 26, 2025
Sonepar
Lumen/Sonepar (Brampton, ON)

Régis Chouinard was appointed president of Lumen. He has more than 30 years of experience in the electrical industry. “I know with his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Lumen organization, Regis will be able to mobilize teams and strengthen our position in the market, while carrying the values that drive us forward,” said Serge Leblanc, Sonepar Canada president, in the press release.

