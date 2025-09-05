Taylor Appointed Sonepar’s Ontario Region President

The Sonepar Ontario Region is an organization that is made up of a collection of Operative Companies (Aztec, Dixon Electric, Electrozad, MGM Electric, and Sesco) that stretch across the province of Ontario. These companies range from full-line electrical wholesalers, wire & cable distributors to installation program implementation.
James Taylor was appointed Ontario Region president, effective Sept. 29. Taylor  has been in the industry for more than 20 years and gained a wealth of experience working for Electrozad and Rockwell Automation. He was Electrozad’s former president and VP-Sales and Operations.

Sonepar entered Canada in 1984 and has continued to grow through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the Canadian market through a network of companies with over 100 locations and 2,500 associates nationwide.

