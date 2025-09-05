Taylor Appointed Sonepar’s Ontario Region President

Sonepar Canada (Brampton, ON)

James Taylor was appointed Ontario Region president, effective Sept. 29. Taylor has been in the industry for more than 20 years and gained a wealth of experience working for Electrozad and Rockwell Automation. He was Electrozad’s former president and VP-Sales and Operations.

Sonepar entered Canada in 1984 and has continued to grow through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the Canadian market through a network of companies with over 100 locations and 2,500 associates nationwide.

The Sonepar Ontario Region is an organization that is made up of a collection of Operative Companies (Aztec, Dixon Electric, Electrozad, MGM Electric, and Sesco) that stretch across the province of Ontario. These companies range from full-line electrical wholesalers, wire & cable distributors to installation program implementation.