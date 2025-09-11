FrommConnect Names Business Development Manager 

Fromm (Reading, PA)

FrommConnect, the services division of Fromm, ranked #76 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 listing, appointed Andrew Nairin as business development manager. Nairin will work with area businesses and community organizations to promote FrommConnect’s services and pursue opportunities that support economic growth in the region.

Nairin previously worked for Salesforce.com. As part of the fourth generation of family involvement at Fromm, he continues the company’s long tradition of growth and innovation in the electrical distribution industry.

“Andrew’s energy, knowledge, and commitment to building relationships make him a great fit for this role,” said John Hanna, president & COO of Fromm, in the press release. “We’re confident he will help strengthen our presence in the community while driving growth for our business.”