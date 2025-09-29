Former Siemens CEO & President Appointed CEO of USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth (USAR) (Stillwater, OK)

Barbara Humpton is now CEO, succeeding Josh Ballard, effective Oct. 1. Humpton will also serve on USAR’s board of directors. She was previously President and CEO of Siemens USA. Prior to being named President and CEO of Siemens USA in 2018, Humpton served as President and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, responsible for implementing Siemens products and services for federal government agencies and departments. Prior to joining Siemens in 2011, Humpton served as a VP at Booz Allen Hamilton and was a VP and director at Lockheed Martin.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for USAR as Barbara becomes our next CEO,” said Michael Blitzer, chairman of USA Rare Earth, in the press release. “Barbara is a transformational and visionary leader who joins USAR at a time of incredible opportunity and growth. In her 14 years at Siemens, most recently as CEO of Siemens USA, Barbara developed organic initiatives and integrated numerous large acquisitions to grow it into one of North America’s largest and most recognizable industrial companies with more than $20 billion of revenues.”

USA Rare Earth is developing a rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing plant in Stillwater, and intends to establish domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction and processing capabilities to both supply its magnet manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, AI Robotics, medical, and consumer electronics industries, among others.