Morse Hires Robles as Sales Manager for Mexico

With over 12 years of experience in the metalworking industry, Ivan Robles brings technical expertise and strategic sales skills to M. K. Morse Co., supporting its growth initiatives in Mexico.
Dec. 17, 2025
MK Morse
MK Morse

Ivan Robles

M. K. Morse Co. (Canton, OH)

Ivan Robles was hired as sales manage for Mexico. He’s an industrial engineer with more than 12 years of experience in technical sales, commercial support, and team coordination in the metalworking industry, Robles will lead the company's plans to grow market share and customer relationships in Mexico.

With industry experience at companies including distributor MSC Industrial Supply and tool manufacturer Lyndex-Nikken, the press release says Robles’ technical knowledge and strategic sales and service approach make him a valued addition to the Morse global sales team.  

