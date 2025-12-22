Sonepar Appoints Jansen to President West Region

Sonepar (Charleston, SC)

Scott Jansen (left in photo)has been appointed President West Region, effective Jan. 1. His predecessor, Dana Mouritzen (right in photo),will assume leadership of the East Region while continuing his concurrent role as COO for Sonepar USA.

Jansen has served as president of QED, a Sonepar company, since 2021. In his three decades with the company, he has played a pivotal role in driving growth and transformation. He was instrumental in the sale of QED to Sonepar in 2015 and the integration of Independent Electric Supply (IES)’s Arizona locations into QED in 2023. Jansen most recently spearheaded the expansion of QED’s logistics network with central distribution centers near Denver, Colorado, and Phoenix.

Jansen will continue to lead QED while the organization conducts an internal and external search for his successor. Mouritzen, who led the West Region since 2021, will succeed former East Region President Alan Rosenfeld, who is retiring at the end of this year.