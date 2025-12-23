Service Wire Announces Key Leadership Updates

Dec. 23, 2025
Illustration 19276996 / dirk erck /Dreamstime.com
Service Wire

Service Wire  (Culloden, WV)

Trish Weisberg Erwin has been promoted to COO. During her tenure at Service Wire, Erwin has gained experience in every operational facet of the business including supply chain, quality systems, as well as business development and most recently, as Director of HR and Safety.  

Jayme McComas will serve as the Company’s director of HR and Safety. McComas held key human resources roles within Amazon, with a focus on leadership development, talent management and safety initiatives. She joined Service Wire in Sept. 2025.

Charles (Chuck) Oldaker, Jr. will continue serving as executive VP while taking on a new role as strategic advisor to the president. During his career, Oldaker has worked in public accounting and for the last 23 years has held numerous leadership roles at Service Wire during his tenure. 

“These leadership moves reflect our ongoing investment in our greatest asse t— our people,” said Louis Weisberg, president and CEO, in the press release. “As we look ahead to our 60th anniversary in 2028, we remain committed to building a strong foundation for future growth.”

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Service Wire Co. Appoints Strategic Advisor and CFO
Eaton Promotes Russler; Murphy to Retire After 20 Years of Service
How Utilities Buried in Fiberglass Conduit Protect the Infrastructure We Depend On
Sponsored
Case Study: Major Auto EV Plant
Sponsored