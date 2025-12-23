Service Wire Announces Key Leadership Updates

Service Wire (Culloden, WV)

Trish Weisberg Erwin has been promoted to COO. During her tenure at Service Wire, Erwin has gained experience in every operational facet of the business including supply chain, quality systems, as well as business development and most recently, as Director of HR and Safety.

Jayme McComas will serve as the Company’s director of HR and Safety. McComas held key human resources roles within Amazon, with a focus on leadership development, talent management and safety initiatives. She joined Service Wire in Sept. 2025.

Charles (Chuck) Oldaker, Jr. will continue serving as executive VP while taking on a new role as strategic advisor to the president. During his career, Oldaker has worked in public accounting and for the last 23 years has held numerous leadership roles at Service Wire during his tenure.

“These leadership moves reflect our ongoing investment in our greatest asse t— our people,” said Louis Weisberg, president and CEO, in the press release. “As we look ahead to our 60th anniversary in 2028, we remain committed to building a strong foundation for future growth.”