Classic Wire & Cable Announces Leadership Transition and Organizational Changes

Classic Wire & Cable (CWC) (Aventura, FL)

After 47 years of service to the wire and cable industry, George Merritt (photo above) will retire and step down as VP of Sales and Marketing of CWC, effective Feb. 1. The press release announcing his retirement says Merritt has been a cornerstone of CWC’s leadership since its founding. His experience includes roles at Pirelli (now Prysmian), Kaf‑Tech (Atkore), Cerro Wire and Aetna Insulated Wire, where he served in national and executive sales leadership positions.

“George has played a foundational role in shaping Classic into the company it is today,” said Michael Dorfman, CEO of Classic Wire & Cable, in the press release. “His influence can be seen in nearly every part of our business, from the customer relationships and internal work culture. His retirement will be felt not only across our organization but also throughout the industry where he has earned the respect of so many. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter.”

“It’s been an honor to be part of building Classic from the very beginning,” said George Merritt in the release. “I’m incredibly grateful for the relationships, the team, and the customers that made this journey so meaningful. I’m excited to watch the company continue to grow and succeed under the next generation of leadership.”