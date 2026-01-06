Hubbard Joins Winsupply to Drive West Coast Growth

Winsupply (Dayton, OH): Keith Hubbard joined the company in early November as an area leader to serve Winsupply local companies and recruitment efforts on the West Coast. He comes to Winsupply from his most recent role as president and CEO of PACE Supply Corp., an employee-owned wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies based in California. He led the company for five years, growing revenue to over $1 billion annually with 32 locations.

“I developed a deep appreciation for entrepreneurial ownership, high-performance culture and building leaders who act like operators,” Hubbard said in the press release. He comes to Winsupply with over 25 years of HVAC and plumbing industry experience and spent a total of 20 years at Ferguson Enterprises.

"We are delighted to welcome Keith to our team," said Rob Ferguson, president, Local Company Group, Winsupply, in the press release. "His extensive experience in the California market, industry expertise and strong relationships are a perfect strategic fit for this key growth position. Most importantly, Keith's values and dedication to supporting entrepreneurs align seamlessly with the Winsupply mission and purpose, which is to support and grow entrepreneurs.”

In the area leader role, Hubbard will be responsible for sharing the West Coast market with Area Leader Kyle Buxton. Buxton has covered the Western states for Winsupply for over a decade. In that time, Winsupply’s growth on the West Coast has gone from 38 local companies to over 70 local companies – with a more than 500% increase in annual sales.

Winsupply is ranked #22 on EW's 2025 Top 100 Distributor ranking.