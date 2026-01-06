Crum Electric Supply Promotes Carlson and Hewitt to VP Roles

Crum Electric Supply (Casper, WY)

David Crum, chairman and CEO of Crum Electric Supply announced two promotions within the company. Kevin Carlson (right in photo) has been named VP – Sales and Logan Hewitt (left in photo) will take on VP– Construction & Industrial, effective April 1.

Carlson has built a career in sales, joining the company in 2012. He learned the electrical business as an outside salesperson. From there, he was promoted to branch manager of the Casper, WY location. With his leadership, he developed a strong team that has thrived in the market under his helm.

Hewitt entered the electrical trade early in his career, earning his journeyman’s license then owning an electrical contractor business in the Casper market. He joined Crum in 2019 in the projects department, specifying, quoting, and managing construction and industrial opportunities. From there, he became director of the team, handling projects across Crum’s Wyoming locations and beyond.

“There is nothing more rewarding than promoting from within,” said Crum, in the press release. “In the years that they have been on board, both Kevin and Logan have demonstrated their abilities and loyalty, gaining the respect of our employees, vendors, and customers. I couldn’t be more excited for them to join our executive team, driving us into the future. There is a lot of opportunity out in front of us.”

Both Carlson and Hewitt will operate out of Casper, WY.