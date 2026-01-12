RMC Appoints Denecke VP-Enterprise Operations

Denecke brings more than 25 years of senior operations leadership experience across advanced manufacturing, life sciences, semiconductors, and high-technology industries. In his new role, he  will focus on strengthening operational excellence, scaling systems and processes to support  growth, and driving consistency and performance across RMC’s multi-site footprint.
Representative Materials Co. (RMC): This supplier of steel and stainless-steel conduit raceway systems appointed Johan Denecke as VP of Enterprise Operations, with responsibility for enterprise-wide manufacturing, quality and supply chain operations across the company’s Oxnard, CA, and Houston, TX, facilities.

Most recently, Denecke served as SVP of Operations for multiple technology and manufacturing organizations, leading large-scale operational transformations, multi-site manufacturing networks, and global supply chains. His background includes executive leadership roles at companies such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Atomica, where he led productivity improvements, capacity expansion, quality systems, and cost-reduction initiatives.

Denecke holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is also a Lean Manufacturing Sensei and Six Sigma Master Black Belt, with deep expertise in operational excellence, continuous improvement and scalable manufacturing systems.

