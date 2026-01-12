RMC Appoints Denecke VP-Enterprise Operations

Most recently, Denecke served as SVP of Operations for multiple technology and manufacturing organizations, leading large-scale operational transformations, multi-site manufacturing networks, and global supply chains. His background includes executive leadership roles at companies such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Atomica, where he led productivity improvements, capacity expansion, quality systems, and cost-reduction initiatives.

Denecke holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is also a Lean Manufacturing Sensei and Six Sigma Master Black Belt, with deep expertise in operational excellence, continuous improvement and scalable manufacturing systems.