Burch Appointed President of Dart Controls

Dart Controls (Zionsville, IN)
John Burch was appointed president of this manufacturer of variable speed motor drives, controls and accessories for electric motors. He formerly led Bison Gear & Engineering Corp., where he guided the guided the company’s strategic initiatives, operational execution and market expansion in a highly competitive manufacturing environment. Before becoming CEO at Bison, he gained over 25 years of experience in general management, sales, marketing, business development and operations within industrial and business-to-business markets. In his new role, Burch will lead the company’s strategic direction and champion initiatives that improve product offerings, operational efficiency, and customer value.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates