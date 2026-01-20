Zekelman Appoints Peck CFO

Zekelman Industries (Chicago, IL)

Meredith Peck has been named CFO,succeeding Mike Graham, who will retire on May 15, 2026 following a planned transition period.

Peck brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience to Zekelman Industries. She most recently served as CFO for COTSWORKS Inc., ascending to the C-suite after serving as the company’s controller and then VP of finance & administration. Earlier in her career, Peck held senior leadership roles at KeyBank and began her career in public accounting at PwC.

Peck holds an MBA in finance from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor’s degree from the United States Coast Guard Academy. She is a former U.S. Coast Guard officer who directed Great Lakes search and rescue operations, overseeing 40 stations, two air stations, 10 marine safety offices and 10 cutters.

Graham’s joined the company in Sept. 2012 and has served as CFO throughout a period of significant growth and transformation.