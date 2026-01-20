Hammond Power Solutions Appoints Biot VP-Strategic Accounts

Hammond Power Solutions (Guelph, Ontario)

In his new role as VP-Strategic Accounts, Xavier Biot will lead HPS’s strategic account teams. He will partner with customers to align transformer and power quality solutions with evolving electrification, sustainability, and operational needs. His focus will be on helping customers improve efficiency, reliability, and long-term value in their energy infrastructure.

Bringing more than 25 years of global leadership experience, Biot has held senior roles in sales, operations, and strategic market development. Most recently, he served as VP-Digital Energy & Power Products at Schneider Electric, overseeing P&L and delivering solutions across homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industrial markets.