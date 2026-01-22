Wheatland Tube / Zekleman Names Bisson VP-Electrical Sales

Wheatland Tube / Zekelman

As VP of Electrical Sales, Tom Bisson will oversee all aspects of sales performance, revenue growth, commercial strategy and market expansion for the Wheatland Tube brand of electrical products in the United States and Canada.

He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in manufacturing and electrical distribution, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving strategic growth, and expanding national account relationships. Most recently, Bisson served as VP - National Sales at OmniCable, where he led national accounts and commodity sales, including the launch of a new commodity products platform projected to exceed $145 million in annual sales.

Prior to OmniCable, Bisson spent more than a decade with Prysmian Group (formerly General Cable) as VP-Sales for the Electrical Distribution Channel, leading acquisition integrations and managing a nationwide sales organization. Earlier in his career, he held regional and national leadership roles with ILSCO and Allied Group Sales.

“Tom’s depth of experience and industry relationships will help strengthen Wheatland Tube’s position as a market leader in steel conduit and fittings,” said Kevin Heffernan, president – Electrical, Zekelman Industries, in the press release.

Bisson holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Michigan and has served as president of the NEMRA Manufacturers Group executive committee.