Milbank Appoints Buelow President & Promotes Skinner to CEO

Skinner marks 10 years as CEO this March and has dedicated nearly 40 years to Milbank. He has held multiple leadership roles across manufacturing and sales, including plant manager, general manager, vice president of sales and marketing and chief sales officer. During his tenure, Skinner guided the company through multiple growth cycles while strengthening its reputation for quality, reliability and customer trust.

“Brad’s leadership has been instrumental in building a strong, values-driven organization while positioning Milbank for long-term success,” said Katrina Henke, chair of the board and a third-generation family owner, in the press release. “This transition reflects thoughtful succession planning and our commitment to stewarding the business for future generations while maintaining continuity for our customers and partners.”

Buelow brings 14 years of experience at Milbank and nearly 20 years in the electrical industry to the role. He joined the company in 2009 and has held leadership positions including general manager, vice president of sales and marketing and most recently senior vice president of growth and revenue. In 2021, he served as an executive at a large regional electrical distributor before returning to Milbank in 2024.

“Brad has built a strong leadership foundation and a culture rooted in accountability and trust,” Buelow said in the press release. “Our focus moving forward is disciplined execution — supporting our customers, strengthening operations and continuing to invest in our people — while building on the principles that have guided Milbank for decades.”

As president, Buelow will oversee sales, manufacturing, supply chain, engineering and data and business intelligence. He has worked closely with Skinner as part of the succession plan to ensure a seamless transition and continued alignment with the company’s long-term strategy.

Founded in 1927, Milbank is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer headquartered in Kansas City. The company will mark its 100th anniversary in 2027.