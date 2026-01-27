Kovalsky-Carr/United Electric Supply Announces Key Leadership Changes

Matt Winters, president, Kovalsky-Carr (KC), Rochester, NY, will now oversee the strategic direction and daily operations of Kovalsky-Carr, continuing to strengthen customer relationships and drive growth across the region. His promotion marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first president since the company transitioned from family-owned to employee-owned and merged with United Electric Supply Inc. in 2024.

He joined Kovalsky-Carr in 2013 as a project manager and has steadily advanced through roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as senior account representative, where he demonstrated strong leadership and a proven ability to build customer relationships.

“Matt’s leadership and deep understanding of our business made him the right choice to lead Kovalsky-Carr into the future,” said George Vorwick, CEO, United Electric Supply, in the press release. “His commitment to excellence and ability to inspire those around him will help ensure continued success for our customers, employee-owners, and growth as we expand throughout New York.”

Kevin Sweeney, executive product group manager, Pipe & Wire, remains an integral part of the company’s continued success. The press release said he has played a significant role in the organization’s growth through his long-standing contributions to the sales team and deep product expertise over the past 24 years at KC.

“Kevin leads by example and builds trusted relationships with a proven ability to navigate challenges with clarity and confidence,” said Vorwick in the press release. “As he transitions into this new role, his leadership will be instrumental in driving product group strategy, mentoring the new leadership team and supporting continued growth.”

These leadership changes follow the retirement of Larry Kovalsky, former principal and executive VP, and the continued leadership contributions of Arnold Kovalsky, former principal and president, who remains actively involved in supporting the organization and advancing strategic initiatives.