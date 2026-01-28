United Electric Supply Announces CEO Transition

United Electric Supply Inc. (Wilmington, DE)

George Vorwick, CEO (in photo), will be retiring after 47 years of service to the company and electrical industry. Tony Buonocore, the company’s president, will become CEO on May 1. According to the press release, this transition reflects United's continued focus on disciplined planning, stability, and leadership development.

The release said that throughout his career, Vorwick built a reputation as a respected leader known for his high ethical standards, unwavering integrity, thoughtful debate and strong values rooted in respect and accountability. Beginning his career by sweeping a parking lot, he quickly advanced into sales and demonstrated a steadfast commitment to excellence. He held many roles with increasing responsibility, ultimately becoming United’s CEO in 2009. His leadership drove significant growth, particularly through the expansion of service-based revenue, improved operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Vorwick has been a passionate advocate for the industry and its future. He has generously volunteered his time on numerous boards and committees, helping to strengthen collaboration, leadership development, and long-term progress across the electrical channel. His contributions have been widely recognized, and he was awarded NAED's Arthur W. Hooper Award in 2024, one of the industry’s highest honors.

“We are grateful for his leadership and the strong foundation he helped build for our employee-owners and future leaders,” said Lindsey Cropper, chief human resources office, in the press release. “He is trusted, principled, and deeply respected − values that have shaped our culture and contributed to our long-term success.”