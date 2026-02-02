Schaedler Yesco Announces Operational Investments and Executive Appointments

Schaedler Yesco Distribution (Mechanicsburg, PA)

The company announced several operational enhancements and appointments.

Since its 100th anniversary in 2024, the company has continued to focus on growth and investment to meet customer expectations and enhance its services and solutions. As part of its plan, the company has announced the following updates.

Vince Liberto, Executive VP of Operations (Below-Right)

Appointed in Jan. 2025, Liberto’s primary responsibilities have included quality and continuous improvement initiatives, process streamlining and efficiency gains through technology. His responsibilities will also include the company’s purchasing & pricing and warehouse operations teams starting in the second quarter.

Mike Ofak, VP of Supply Chain (Below-Center)

Since joining the company in 2012, Ofak has held various roles across warehouse operations, purchasing, and pricing, and most recently serves as Corporate Purchasing Manager. His new role, effective this summer, will focus on streamlining purchasing, pricing, and warehouse operations, risk mitigation, and promoting customer-centric practices within the supply chain.

Eric Orner, Director of Warehouse Operations (Below-Left)

Orner recently replaced John Barrett (retired) as director of Warehouse Operations. Orner’s distribution experience at FedEx and the last 13 years at Southwire’s York, PA, facility will help drive operational excellence and support the development of robust capabilities to meet customer needs.

In addition to personnel, the company is making large investments in equipment and technology. Following a 2025 corporate office move, Schaedler Yesco converted the former office area into functional warehouse space, enabling major warehouse improvements, including vertical lift modules, a larger, more efficient wire area, an enhanced ModCenter services department, and a designated services department. The company will also launch a new warehouse management system this quarter.

“2026 is poised to be an exhilarating year for us,” said Farrah Mittel, president of Schaedler Yesco, in the press release. “This is just the beginning of great things for us, our vendors, and our customers.”