Hammond Power Solutions Appoints Yadev as Director of Product Management

Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) Guelph, Ontario

This manufacturer of dry-type transformers and power quality solutions appointed Annu Yadav as director of Product Management.

In this role, Yadav will lead the strategy for HPS’s dry-type transformer portfolio, ensuring alignment with customer needs, market trends and evolving electrification demands across North America. She will oversee product lifecycle management, pricing strategy.

Yadav brings a combination of technical expertise and commercial leadership. She previously served as HPS Product Manager for Low Voltage Transformers and now returns with expanded experience, most recently as general mnager at Applied Industrial Technologies, where she led sales and marketing initiatives. She holds an electrical engineering degree from McMaster University.