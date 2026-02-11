Robroy Names Charpentier as Product Line Manager for Raceway Division

Robroy Industries Gilmer, TX

In his new role, Charlie Charpentier will lead the strategic direction and execution of product initiatives within the Raceway Division. This includes managing the entire product lifecycle, from concept and development through commercialization while aligning closely with engineering, operations and sales. He will also oversee portfolio optimization, product roadmap planning, and VOC integration, helping Robroy proactively respond to emerging market demands and customer needs.

Charpentier holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Arizona and is certified in product management through Sequent Learning.