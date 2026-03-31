 Prysmian Announces Strategic Leadership Transitions in North America

Prysmian, Highland Heights, KY, recently announced changes to its leadership structure in North America to further strengthen the company’s market position in the region. The company's North America’s leadership changes include:

Matt Bedell, SVP of Power Distribution (Left in photo above)

Bedell will move from his role as Vice President of Specialties to his new position as Senior Vice President, Power Distribution. Bedell brings over twenty years of experience with Prysmian, having worked in various commercial, supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering roles across the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Lawrence Technological University and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Brian DiLascia, SVP of Digital Solutions (Center in photo above)

DiLascia, most recently responsible for Power Distribution within North America, will assume responsibility for Digital Solutions and the integration of Channell. During his 31-year career with Prysmian, DiLascia has held leadership roles across engineering, operations, and sales, and has served as vice president in multiple business units. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree from Cornell University.

Patrick Jacobi, VP of Specialties (Right in photo above)

Jacobi transitions from his role in Digital Solutions to lead North America’s Specialties business unit as Vice President. Jacobi has over 16 years of experience with Prysmian, where he has built a broad and impactful career across multiple business units. He has held leadership roles in Operations, Purchasing and Sourcing, Logistics, Supply Chain, and Product Management. Jacobi holds a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.

Prysmian Market Insight

Prysmian said 2025 marked its best year yet, with global revenues reaching €20 billion (approximately $23 billion US). North America’s net profit exceeded $9 billion, accounting for 40% of the company’s total sales. Over the past two years, Prysmian’s North American footprint has grown exponentially through the acquisitions of Encore Wire and Channell, adding over 3,000 employees and expanding the company’s product portfolio.

Prysmian said in the press release that as it continues its evolution from a cable manufacturer to a solutions provider, these partnerships unlock major energy priorities, including data centers, industry, and the strengthening of the U.S. power grid.

The North American market continues to expand across sectors: power consumption from data centers will jump 175% by 2030 (from 2023 levels), and U.S. power demand is expected to increase up to 3.5 percent annually through 2040, positioning Prysmian as a company poised to meet the cabling and solution demand that comes alongside these increases.

“As Prysmian continues to expand in North America, developing our executive leadership across businesses and industry segments is a strategic priority,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America, in the press release. “This cross-functional experience strengthens how we operate as one organization, enhances our ability to scale, and ultimately allows us to deliver greater value to our customers. Investing in leadership development ensures we sustain our momentum and continue to provide the high-quality, innovative solutions that define Prysmian.”