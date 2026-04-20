AD Appoints Marlow as President of Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD)

Affiliated Distributors (AD) Wayne, PA

Chris Marlow will join AD as president of its Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD), effective May 1. He has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the electrical industry, including posts with ABB, Cerrowire and Southwire, and has a MBA from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia.

Marlow will succeed Karen Baker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. AD said in the press release that it’s grateful for Karen’s leadership, service and how she helped grow the division and position IESD for continued success.

In his new role, Marlow will lead the division and work in close partnership with AD leadership, the IESD Board, and AD’s member and supplier partners. His focus will include strengthening engagement across the division and advancing strategies that help AD members compete and win in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. Marlow will also engage key stakeholders across the electrical industry while building upon IESD’s strong legacy and proven track record of success.

Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical and Industrial Business Unit, said in the press release, “Chris is a highly regarded and respected leader within the electrical segment. His industry experience, market insights and commitment serving independent distributors will be a tremendous asset to our team. I am looking forward to partnering with him and our Divisional Board to build the next chapter in IESD’s future.”

“Throughout my career, I have had the great pleasure of working for several outstanding manufacturers alongside the best distributors in the business,” said Marlow in the press release. “I have a passion for people, relationships and growing together in this remarkable industry. I am honored to be joining AD and to be leading their largest division. I look forward to working closely with our best-in-class independent distributors, supplier partners, and the incredible team of AD associates. What a wonderful time it is to be in the electrical industry.”