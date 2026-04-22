New commercial product manager joins Morse team

Jennifer Moore brings over 20 years of marketing and product management expertise to M. K. Morse Co., focusing on driving growth and expanding market share in power tool markets.
April 22, 2026
Morse Products
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M. K. Morse Co. (Canton, OH)

Jennifer Moore was hired as Commercial Product Manager.With more than two decades of marketing and product management experience, Moore has an extensive track record of driving profitable growth and expanding market share through performance marketing, brand development, and a customer-centric strategy.

Moore will focus on aligning product, marketing and sales to support Morse’s continued delivery of innovative, high-quality solutions across the company’s target power tool & accessory markets, including construction, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, automotive, demolition and DIY.  

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