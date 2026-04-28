Nidec Commercial & Industrial Names New President and CTO

In a strategic leadership update, Nidec elevates Tim Schamel to president and names Tim Albers as CTO within its ACIM business unit, which spans 25 countries and employs 18,000 staff.
April 28, 2026
2 min read
Nidec
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Nidec (St. Louis, MO)

This  manufacturer of compressors and electric motors and drives promoted Tim Schamel (left) to president of Nidec Commercial & Industrial and  named Tim Albers as Chief Technology Officer (right). Nidec made the move to ensure greater alignment across all areas of its Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors (ACIM) business unit.

ACIM is one of Nidec’s largest business units in terms of sales, with approximately 18,000 employees and more than 30 manufacturing sites in 25 countries. ACIM offers a product portfolio that includes compressors, condensing units, and motors for home and commercial appliances, as well as motors and electronic drives for commercial, residential, industrial and utilities applications.

Schamel previously served as president of Nidec/U.S. MOTORS. He joined the company in 2016 as VP and general manager of HVAC/R and Appliance Motors. His long career in the industry includes roles at Parker Sporlan and Emerson. The U.S. Motors brand of Nidec Motor Corp. encompasses a complete line of general and special purpose commercial and industrial motors from 1/3 horsepower through 4,000 horsepower for a wide variety of applications.

Tim Albers, as chief technology officer for Nidec Commercial & Industrial, brings a wealth of engineering and industry experience to his new role.  He previously served as senior director of Product Management for 15 years, and prior to that worked for Emerson in marketing and project management.

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