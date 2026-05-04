United Electric Supply Announces Executive Leadership Changes

United Electric Supply Inc., Wilmington, DE, announced key leadership promotions as part of its long-term succession strategy. Tony Buonocore, formerly president, has been named president & CEO following the retirement of George Vorwick. In addition, Greg Sundberg has been promoted to executive VP of Sales.

Buonocore transitions into the CEO role with deep experience driving growth, performance and innovation through a value-add approach. Before joining United, he owned Westway Electric Supply, which was acquired by United in 2018. He has since held a range of leadership roles spanning sales, marketing, and field services, experience that has helped shape United’s current organizational structure and go‑to‑market strategy.

According to the press release, Sundberg has built a strong and steady career at United, with more than 20 years of sales experience and leadership roles that culminated in his promotion to executive VP. He has built and led teams focused on supporting customers in practical, meaningful ways that simplify their day‑to‑day work and improve effectiveness. In his role, Sundberg will lead United’s sales organization with an ongoing emphasis on service excellence and strengthening customer relationships while driving sustainable growth.