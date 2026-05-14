Mersen Promotes McBain to National Channel Manager – U.S. Distribution

MERSEN USA EP Corp. (Newburyport, MA)

Dave McBain was promoted to National Channel Manager, US Distribution. He will continue to report to John Hargis, VP-Distribution Sales North America. He originally joined Mersen as the Northeastern regional sales manager. Over the past eight years, he managed six manufacturer representatives in the region and assisting with national accounts.

During his tenure McBain grew the region through strategic distribution conversions and winning share at key industrial accounts. Along with his regional responsibilities, he has contributed to special projects, such as the UL508A panel shop initiative and conducting Voice of the Customer at data center OEMs to help develop new products for the vertical market. McBain joined Mersen with a career spanning over 30 years of distinguished industry experience, to include product marketing and national accounts.

As National Channel Manager, McBain will be responsible for Rexel, Sonepar and Wesco on a national scale and assist with the buying group Affiliated Distributors.