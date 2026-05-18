Robroy Industries Appoints Magness President of Raceway Division

With more than 15 years of leadership experience, Lane Magness joins Robroy Industries following his tenure as president of D-Tech Rotary Steerable.
May 18, 2026
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Robroy

Robroy Industries (Gilmer, TX)

Lane Magness will join the company as president of its Raceway Division, effective immediately. He brings more than 15 years of leadership experience driving growth, operational excellence and innovation in highly technical manufacturing environments.

Prior to joining Robroy Industries, Magness was president of D-Tech Rotary Steerable, where he led the organization through significant global growth and strategic expansion. Under his leadership, the company achieved rapid revenue growth and expanded into multiple international markets while strengthening operational performance and product innovation.

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