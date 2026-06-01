Grabmeier Appointed CEO of Siemens Electrical Products Business Unit

Siemens has appointed Markus Grabmeier as CEO of its Electrical Products (EP) Business Unit at Smart Infrastructure, effective June 1. He succeeds Andreas Matthé, who will remain available in an advisory capacity until his transition into retirement at the end of Sept. 2026. Andreas Matthé had been with Siemens for more than 40 years, holding, among other positions, the roles of VP of Power Automation and Energy Management Systems at Siemens Ltd. in South Africa and executive VP of Siemens Ltd. in China. From Oct. 2010, he served as CEO of EP and its predecessor organization.

Markus Grabmeier has a long-standing career in the electrification industry. He was most recently a member of the Executive Management Committee of Alfanar, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Before that, he spent almost 14 years in various positions within Siemens. His career at Siemens began in Management Consulting. He then took on roles of increasing responsibility within the Low Voltage and Electrical Products businesses, including Head of New Business Development, General Manager of Siemens Electrical Apparatus Ltd. in Suzhou, China, and Head of global manufacturing. From 2020 to 2023, Grabmeier served as executive VP responsible for China and East Asia at Siemens Electrical Products, based in Shanghai.