nVent Appoints Chief Strategy & Revenue Officers

nVent Electric plc (London, England): The company announced the appointment of Nitin Jain as executive VP and Chief Strategy Officer, and Joe Stark as executive VP and Chief Revenue Officer. Both leaders will report to the Nvent chair and CEO Beth Wozniak.

Jain will lead nVent’s global strategy and business development, with responsibility for shaping the company’s strategy and accelerating growth through acquisitions. Stark will head nVent’s global sales organization, driving revenue growth and advancing the company’s One nVent sales approach.

Jain has served as nVent’s senior VP of Strategy and Business Development since 2022. He leads corporate strategy, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Stark has been nVent’s senior VP of nVent Global Sales, leading global commercial strategy and execution, since 2020. He has a strong track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams and strengthening strategic customer and distributor relationships.

“These appointments strengthen our leadership team and support our continued transformation and growth,” said Beth Wozniak, chair and CEO of nVent, in the press release. “As our company expands and the pace of growth accelerates, adding these experienced leaders to our executive team ensures we are positioned for the future. Nitin has played a key role in shaping nVent’s strategy and advancing our acquisition-driven growth. Joe is a proven commercial leader who has strengthened our global sales capabilities and customer and distributor partnerships.”