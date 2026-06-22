Wesco Promotes Hoover to VP of Construction Solutions

Wesco International (Pittsburgh, PA)

Jared Hoover has been appointed VP of Construction Solutions. Prior to his current responsibilities, Hoover served as senior director of Sales and previously as director of Construction Lighting and Wesco Energy Solutions. He has been responsible for advancing sales strategy, strengthening customer and vendor partnerships and improving operational discipline across the business, and has provided oversight across sales, marketing, budgeting, expense control, client communications, vendor relations, process management, industry research and ROI initiatives, while supporting multiple segments including construction, industrial, global and national accounts.