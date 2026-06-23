Brian Soloway Joins Wesco as Gulf Region Leader for Industrial, Construction, OEM & EPC Segments

Wesco International (Pittsburgh)

Brian Soloway has joined the company as VP of Sales for the Gulf region across the industrial, construction, OEM and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segments. The company says this role is critical to accelerating growth in one of Wesco’s most strategically important markets.

Soloway brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across industrial, automation, OEM and MRO environments, with a track record of running complex P&Ls, building scalable sales organizations and leading through transformation. Most recently, he served as VP of U.S. Sales for Rittal, an industrial automation business, where he led a national sales organization, owned a large P&L and worked closely with engineering and operations to drive growth through specification influence, channel strategy and execution discipline.

The Gulf region represents a significant growth opportunity for Wesco, with a disproportionate impact across national and global projects due to the concentration of EPCs, suppliers and customers. As the company continues to strengthen alignment, reduce complexity and sharpen execution in the region, Wesco said Soloway’s leadership will help: