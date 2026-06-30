Frank W. Millard, Owner of Turtle, Passes On

Electrical Wholesaling’s editors have always admired how Frank Millard, his wife Sue, and daughter, Jayne, built Turtle into one of the most dynamic and largest independently owned electrical distributors in the United States. Frank passed away on June 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Below is the obituary the company sent to Electrical Wholesaling:

Frank Whittemore Millard was born on July 3, 1931, in Jersey City, NJ. He graduated from the Lawrenceville School where, other than setting a state record in javelin throwing, his proudest academic accomplishment was achieving what he affectionately called “gentleman C’s.” He later attended Lafayette College before serving in the U.S.Navy.

Following his military service, Frank began his business career in the mailroom at Young & Rubicam. As he steadily climbed the corporate ladder on Madison Avenue through a series of product management roles, he became the subject of interest of a beautiful young neighbor in the building named Sue Turtle. Sue captured Frank’s heart while going door to door raising money for the Children’s Asthmatic Fund, and the two were married in 1960, beginning a partnership that would span 65 remarkable years. Together, they built a life grounded in devotion, laughter, adventure and enduring friendship, remaining beloved companions by each other’s side through every chapter of life.

As they settled into life as a young family in Rowayton, CT, two pivotal events would forever alter the course of Frank’s life. First, he joined a neighborhood Dixieland jam session, banjo in hand — the beginning of a lifelong devotion to music that became one of his greatest joys and defining passions. Second, following the passing of his father-in-law, Jack Turtle, in 1968, Frank was called upon to lead a family electrical distribution business founded in lower Manhattan in 1923.

Over the next five decades, Frank alongside his wife Sue transformed Turtle & Hughes from a respected local enterprise into a global organization, guiding it through generations of growth while remaining steadfast in the values upon which he built it. Both Frank and Sue believed deeply that trust was the essential ingredient in any great company — trust among colleagues, customers, partners, and family. He led with optimism, integrity and an uncommon ability to inspire loyalty and purpose in people. To those who worked alongside him, he was not simply a businessman, but a true leader of people.

Though the responsibilities of building a multi-generational family business were immense, Frank never lost sight of the pursuits he loved most. He remained endlessly dedicated to perfecting his banjo playing and was happiest sailing the open seas with Sue and his family aboard his beloved sailboat, Carib, named in honor of his great-grandfather’s clipper ship. There, surrounded by the people he loved most, Frank found both adventure and peace.

Frank passed peacefully at home in Old Greenwich on June 26, surrounded by family and with Sue by his side, in the home where she grew up, and where they raised their own family.

Frank is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, his children John Millard and Jayne Millard and his six grandchildren, Daisy Millard, Beatrice Clark, Matthew Millard, Christian Clark, Josephine Millard and Francesca Clark. He is preceded in death by his parents Austin Jayne and Juliette Millard and his brother Austin Jayne Millard II. A service will be held on Wednesday July 1 at St. Saviours Church in Old Greenwich CT. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Melanoma Foundation of the American Cancer Society in Frank’s memory.