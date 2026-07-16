Battery Industry Veterans Riley & Collins Join PolyJoule

PolyJoule, Inc (Billerica, MA)

This developer of conductive polymer batteries announced the appointment of Dr. Bart Riley as Chief Strategy Officer and Bud Collins as an advisor to the company. Both individuals bring decades of experience building and scaling successful energy storage businesses.

“PolyJoule's third-generation chemistry has hit a commercial inflection point, and the order book now outruns what we can build,” said Eli Paster, co-founder and CEO of PolyJoul, in the press release. “Executives of Bart and Bud's caliber joining at this stage speak volumes about the chemistry and product readiness as the company positions itself to scale up smart and fast.”

PolyJoule batteries contain patented conductive polymer technology that eliminates thermal runaway risk, is non-toxic, recyclable, and free of rare-earth metals. Their energy storage systems can be installed anywhere, indoors or outdoors, for unmatched safety and peace of mind.

Riley, co-founder and former CTO of A123 Systems, has spent 25 years guiding battery technologies from breakthrough to commercialization. He has held executive, advisory, and investment roles with over twenty battery technology companies ranging from pre-commercial to publicly traded companies and every stage in between.

Collins, who has formerly served as president of A123 Energy Solutions, CEO of NEC Energy Solutions, and CEO of AESI, has spent his career designing and deploying large-scale battery systems across grid, commercial, and critical power applications.

“There is no substitute for experience,” said Paster, “Bart and Bud have lived every chapter of the modern energy storage story, and we are honored to bring them to the leadership table.”