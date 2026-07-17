Twiehaus Appointed New CEO of the WAGO Group

The family-owned WAGO Group welcomes Björn Twiehaus as its new CEO. His previous roles include CEO of Marquardt Group and management positions at FORVIA HELLA.
July 17, 2026
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WAGO Group (Germantown, WI)

Björn Twiehaus will take over as CEO of the family-owned WAGO on Sept. 15. He succeeds Jürgen Koopsingraven, who currently serves as interim CEO in addition to his role as CFO.

Twiehaus brings extensive international experience from the electronics and automative supplier industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Marquardt Group, a globally operating, family-owned mechatronics specialist. Before that, the mechanical engineer held various leadership positions at automative supplier FORVIA HELLA for more than two decades. As a member of the management board, he was responsible for the Electronics business division there from 2020 onwards, where he drove profitable growth by capitalizing on key industry trends such as e-mobility, autonomous driving and connectivity. Björn Twiehaus studied mechanical engineering in Osnabrück and additionally completed a degree in business administration.

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