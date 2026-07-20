Sonnhalter Honors the Life and Legacy of Founder John Sonnhalter

Sonnhalter, a Cleveland,OH-based marketing communications firm marketing to the professional trades in the construction, industrial and MRO markets, announces with great sadness the passing of its founder, C. John Sonnhalter.

Sonnhalter, 77, founded Sonnhalter in 1976 with a vision that was ahead of its time: manufacturers needed a marketing partner that understood not only business-to-business communications, but also how to reach the skilled tradespeople who specify, recommend and install their products. Across nearly four decades with the agency, he built one of the industry’s first firms dedicated exclusively to the construction, industrial and MRO markets. Perhaps John’s most enduring contribution was his collaboration in developing the niche of B2T (business-to-trades), recognizing that successful manufacturers must influence the professional tradesperson throughout the buying process. That philosophy became the foundation of Sonnhalter’s identity and has since become recognized throughout industrial marketing.

“My dad taught me that great marketing starts with listening,” said Matt Sonnhalter, president and owner of Sonnhalter, in the press release. “He respected the men and women who build, repair and maintain our world, and he built an agency that respected them too. His legacy lives on not only through our company, but through the countless clients, colleagues and friends whose lives he touched.”

John began transitioning leadership of the agency to his son in 2003 as part of a planned succession. Matt became president in 2008, and John completed the ownership transition in 2015 while remaining active as a consultant, mentor and business development advisor.

Beyond leading Sonnhalter, John became one of the industry’s respected voices on industrial marketing. In addition to authoring articles and counseling manufacturers on channel marketing strategies, he created Sonnhalter’s “Tradespeople Insights” blog, serving as its primary contributor until his retirement.

His passion for mentoring extended well beyond the agency. As a certified SCORE mentor, John helped entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations develop strategic plans, strengthen their operations and achieve sustainable growth. He also helped launch and served on the board of nonprofit Good Knights of Lorain County LLC., where his commitment to servant leadership reflected his lifelong desire to help others succeed.

"While the industry has lost a visionary, our family has lost a remarkable father, mentor, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend,” Matt said. “He taught us that relationships matter, integrity matters and that success comes from genuinely understanding your customers. We are proud to carry forward the values and vision he established nearly 50 years ago.”

Memorial contributions can be made to Good Knights of Lorain County LLC at: (https://goodknightsoflc.org/donate/)

Full obituary: https://www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/charles-john-sonnhalter