Wheatland Tube Announces Stetten as Midwest Regional Sales Manager

Wheatland Tube/Zekelman Industries (Chicago): Nathan Stetten is the company’s new Midwest regional sales manager. In this role, Stetten will lead electrical sales efforts across the Midwest, working closely with customers and partners to drive growth and strengthen relationships throughout the region.

Stetten brings more than 15 years of experience in the electrical industry to his new role. Most recently, he was a regional sales manager for Hubbell where he was responsible for the sales performance and key client relationships across a nine-state territory. He was named Hubbell’s Electrical Sales Leader of the Year in 2025.

Prior to his time at Hubbell, Stetten was a product manager for the RACO brand. There, he managed product portfolios, supported new product development, and collaborated with sales, marketing, and engineering teams to respond to customer and market needs.

Stetten has a Bachelor of Science degree in Selling and Sales Management from Purdue University and began his electrical career with CED. He lives in South Bend, IN, with his wife and two daughters.