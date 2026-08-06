AD Appoints Bibbee President of National Accounts

The appointment of Bibbee aligns with AD's plans to expand its supply chain solutions, as the company advances towards closing the supplyFORCE acquisition in the third quarter of 2026, pending approvals.
Aug. 6, 2026
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Affiliated Distributors
Affiliated Distributors

Affiliated Distributors (AD) Wayne, PA

AD announced that Shannon Bibbee has joined the company as president - AD National Accounts. The news follows AD’s July 8 announcement about its intent to acquire supplyFORCE. Bibbee brings more than 20 years of commercial and operations leadership experience in industrial supply distribution. His experience and track record leading commercial teams will serve the AD community well as the organization accelerates the development of their national account capabilities. In his new role, Bibbee will lead AD's National Accounts Program and work closely with AD leadership, members and supplier partners to enable AD members’ ability to compete more effectively across the network.

“We're excited to welcome Shannon to AD as we continue investing in capabilities that help our members compete and grow," said Bill Weisberg, AD's chairman and CEO, in the press release. “The timing of his hire is intentional as we continue to advance conversations about the prospective acquisition of supplyFORCE.”

AD and the supplyFORCE Boards continue to work through the required approval process. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and necessary shareholder and Board approvals and is on track to close during the third quarter in 2026.

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