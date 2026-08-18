Milbank Announces Chris Buelow as President & CEO

Buelow brings more than 20 years of industry experience and a record of building high-performing organizations, developing talent and delivering sustained growth. He first joined Milbank in 2009 to launch and grow the PowerGen platform, later advancing through sales and marketing leadership roles. After broadening his executive experience with a major regional electrical distributor, he returned to Milbank in 2024 to lead PWRvance and strategic growth initiatives. Buelow was appointed president in Jan. 2026.

Throughout his Milbank tenure, Buelow has led record-setting sales growth and profitability, developed strategies that generated more than $50 million in incremental revenue over five years, expanded businesses into new markets and product categories, and championed digital transformation. He was named to Ingram's Magazine's "40 Under Forty" class in 2015 and holds a bachelor's degree in business management and marketing from Baker University.

“It is an incredible honor to lead Milbank into its next chapter. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our employees, customers and the company so many have worked to build over nearly a century. We have an exciting future ahead, focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence, investing in our people and building upon the values that have always made Milbank special,” Buelow said in the press release.

As President and CEO, Buelow will lead all aspects of the business, including sales, manufacturing, supply chain, engineering and business intelligence, while strengthening Milbank's customer-focused culture and operational excellence.

Skinner's appointment as CEO emeritus recognizes his lasting contributions to Milbank's growth, culture and long-term success. During his 40-year career, he held leadership roles across manufacturing, sales and executive management. He was appointed president in 2016 and CEO in 2018, guiding the company through significant growth while reinforcing its commitment to quality, innovation and customer trust. He will continue serving as an advisor throughout the remainder of 2026 to support a smooth transition.

"Brad's leadership has left an enduring mark on Milbank," said Katrina Henke, chair of the board, in the release. "His commitment to our people, customers and values has strengthened our organization and positioned us for long-term success."

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve Milbank," Skinner said in the press release. "I am incredibly proud of what our employees, customers and partners have accomplished together, and I have great confidence in the leadership team guiding the company's next chapter."