NextEra Energy and Google to Partner on Development of Additional Data Center Campuses

NextEra Energy and Google Cloud announced an expansion in their long-standing energy and technology collaboration. Together, the companies will partner to develop multiple, new gigawatt (GW)-scale data center campuses with accompanying generation and capacity. The two companies will also collaborate on NextEra Energy's enterprise-wide digital transformation, using Google Cloud AI and infrastructure, to accelerate the company's industry-leading technological innovation and AI deployment.

"Our partnership with Google exemplifies this very singular moment when energy and technology are becoming inextricably intertwined," said NextEra Energy chairman and CEO John Ketchum, in the press release. "Together, we intend to build data center capacity and energy infrastructure at scale, advance cutting-edge technology and reimagine how energy companies operate.”

"Working with NextEra Energy to power our infrastructure growth further strengthens our long-standing collaboration and will help us meet increasing demand from our customers as they deploy AI technologies at scale," added Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian in the press release. "By infusing NextEra Energy's deep domain expertise with Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, platform and models, we can together support the digital future of energy infrastructure."

The companies are currently developing the first three campuses and are collaborating to identify additional locations and expansion plans. This announcement builds on an existing, longstanding relationship between NextEra Energy and Google, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the country's AI, technology and energy leadership, according to the press release. The two companies already have approximately 3.5 GW in operation or contracted. Most recently, the companies announced the restart of the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa followed by two new long-term power purchase agreements to add 600 megawatts of clean energy capacity to Oklahoma's electricity grid to support Google's technology infrastructure.