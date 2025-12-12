Eaton to Open New Factory Campus in VA to Supply Construction of Data Centers

Eaton will open a new manufacturing campus in Henrico County, VA, for critical power distribution technologies to help meet record demand from data center customers. With more than 50 new data centers already permitted in Virginia this year, Eaton is increasing regional manufacturing for technologies vital to data center equipment uptime and reliability.

The company will more than double its footprint in Richmond, increase capacity and add capabilities for manufacturing static transfer switches, power distribution units and remote power panels. Production at Eaton’s new 350,000-sq-ft Richmond area facility is expected to begin in 2027.

“Eaton is uniquely positioned to help our data center customers meet the rapidly increasing power requirements for AI factories through our expansive manufacturing footprint, and our focus on innovation and engineering excellence,” said Aidan Graham, senior VP and general manager of Critical Power Solutions at Eaton, in the press release. “We’re continuing to invest in U.S. manufacturing and are thankful for the strong collaboration and support in Virginia. This latest manufacturing expansion builds on our history in Virginia and reflects on the incredible abilities of our longtime local employees.”

Eaton says its fully integrated grid-to-chip portfolio is helping meet the accelerating needs of data center customers with modular and scalable systems that can be deployed globally. The company’s investment in Virginia will increase regional manufacturing for higher power gray space infrastructure for North American customers. Eaton investments in North American manufacturing for its electrical solutions have reached more than $1.2 billion since 2023.

The company is continuing to respond rapidly to unprecedented customer demand. McKinsey analysis anticipates that companies will invest close to $7 trillion in capital expenditures on data center infrastructure globally by 2030, with more than 40% of spending in the U.S.

Eaton will expand and consolidate its local manufacturing in the Richmond area at this new campus from three nearby facilities, located within three miles of the new site. Existing Eaton employees in the area will transition to the new location. The Eaton investment is expected to create 200 additional jobs, with hiring beginning in 2026. The project is supported by state and local economic development incentives.