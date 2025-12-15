NEMA Outlook Forecasts More Solid Growth in Data Center & Grid Construction Through 2027
Key Highlights
- Data center and grid construction are expected to continue growing through 2027, despite supply chain and labor shortages.
- Electric power construction is a bright spot, driven by the need to replace aging infrastructure and meet rising electricity demand.
- Transformer shortages have eased, but certain types like switchgear may still face delays due to ongoing demand and manufacturing constraints.
- U.S. electrical companies have invested over $185 billion domestically since 2018, with significant investments in key states.
In its recent ElectroIndustry Economic Outlook, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) offered some great insight into the opportunities and challenges the electrical market faces in the coming years.
Double-digit growth for data centers through 2027
While Don Leavens, NEMA’s senior VP & and chief economist, expects nonresidential construction to contract modestly through 2026 (-1.9%) and 2027 (-0.4%) after a -2.7% decline in 2025, he sees data center and grid construction to continue to be growth markets.
“We’ve developed our own forecasts for data centers building off models and new data that’s been provided publicly,” he said in the Dec. 10 presentation. “And where we saw that strong growth in 2024, we see it leveling off. There’s practical limitations on the supply chain side. We just don’t have enough electricians, enough construction labor and enough available grid connections to continue to grow at the pace that we saw in 2024. But the underlying demand for that growth is still there.”
Leavens said the other supply chain constraint for data center construction is the labor supply. “The hyperscalers have figured out how to get around the grid," he said. "They can generate their own power, at least temporarily, until they can connect to the grid. But the rate-limiting step for many hyperscalers is access to electricians and construction workers.”
Leavens is forecasting steady growth in electric power construction through 2027, with 2026 growth of +6.5% followed by 2027 growth of +5.2%. “We’ve got storage and microgrids that many hyperscalers are already relying on to get them temporarily up-to-speed until they hook up to the grid, he said. “The same thing with onsite generation. That is being deployed very quickly because of the shortage of connections to the grid. If we look at what this means in terms of electric power construction – this is a real bright spot for our industry. Those companies that face this construction are certainly seeing stronger demand for their products, as our grid is over 100 years old and much of it is in dire need of replacement with devices that are 30, 40, and 50 years old. So there’s a lot of refurbishment going on to improve reliability and meet the surging demand for electricity.”
Transformer shortages persist, but on a more limited scale
Spencer Pederson, NEMA VP of Public Affairs, said the transformer shortages that were such a big issue several years back aren’t as big of an issue. “Certainly, a couple of years ago, the transformer backlogs were worse than they are today. Part of that was because the Department of Energy was going through a new energy efficiency standard for distribution transformers right at the height of when that backlog was getting at its worst, and at a point when the White House had put them on a Defense Production Act order.
“That efficiency standard – which took two years to complete – really slowed investment in new manufacturing. So, what you’ve seen since that efficiency standard was finalized, there’s now some market certainty on what the standard is that we have to manufacture toward, and there’s been a lot more investment in distribution transformer manufacturing since then. We’re seeing some of that come online. But I think depending on the type, it could still be as much as a year out for certain transformers. And I would say that switchgear is probably not too far behind that in terms of demand outstripping supply.”
Planned domestic capital investment in the electrical manufacturing industry may reach $60 billion over the next five years, according to a Sept. 2025 NEMA survey.