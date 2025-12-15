NEMA Outlook Forecasts More Solid Growth in Data Center & Grid Construction Through 2027

Leavens said the other supply chain constraint for data center construction is the labor supply. “The hyperscalers have figured out how to get around the grid," he said. "They can generate their own power, at least temporarily, until they can connect to the grid. But the rate-limiting step for many hyperscalers is access to electricians and construction workers.”

Leavens is forecasting steady growth in electric power construction through 2027, with 2026 growth of +6.5% followed by 2027 growth of +5.2%. “We’ve got storage and microgrids that many hyperscalers are already relying on to get them temporarily up-to-speed until they hook up to the grid, he said. “The same thing with onsite generation. That is being deployed very quickly because of the shortage of connections to the grid. If we look at what this means in terms of electric power construction – this is a real bright spot for our industry. Those companies that face this construction are certainly seeing stronger demand for their products, as our grid is over 100 years old and much of it is in dire need of replacement with devices that are 30, 40, and 50 years old. So there’s a lot of refurbishment going on to improve reliability and meet the surging demand for electricity.”