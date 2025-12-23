Construction Starts Pull Back -20.5% in November, But Data Shows Steady YOY Increase

Nonresidential

Nonresidential building starts decreased -13.4% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $485 billion. Commercial starts were down -25.8%, alongside declines in offices and data centers (-40.5% month-to-month (m/m) and hotels (-33.2% m/m). Meanwhile, parking garages (+30.5% m/m); retail stores (8.3% m/m); and warehouses (+6.4% m/m) posted growth between October and November. Institutional starts improved +11.4%, driven by gains in public (+78.8% m/m) and education buildings (+32.1% m/m), but offset by declines in amusement (-51.1.8% m/m) and dormitories (-45.9% m/m). Manufacturing activity remains volatile, falling -50.7% in November. On a year-to-date basis through November, nonresidential starts are up +4.7% compared to the first eleven months of 2024. Commercial and industrial starts are up +11.6% and institutional starts are down -2% over the same period.

For the 12 months ending November 2025, total nonresidential starts were up +4.8% compared to the 12 months ending November 2024. Commercial starts were up 19.9%, institutional starts declined -1.5%, and manufacturing starts were down 13.7% over the same period.

The largest nonresidential building projects to break ground in November were the $1.8-billion LAX Terminal 5 renovation & reconstruction in Los Angeles, CA., the $800-million Amazon – Southern Site – Data Center in Olive Township, IN, and the $797-million New UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Campus in Oakland, CA.

Residential

Residential building starts rose by +13.3% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $368 billion. Single family starts increased +3.1%, while multi-family starts jumped +35.6%. On a year-to-date basis through November, residential starts are down -4.9% – with single family starts down -12.8% and multi-family starts up +12.4%.

For the 12 months ending November 2025, total residential starts fell -3.6%. Single-family starts fell 11.2% compared to the 12 months ending November 2024, and multi-family starts increased +12.4% over the same period.

The largest multi-family structures to break ground in November included the $228-million Marine Drive Apartments/Parking – Phase 1 in Buffalo, NY; and the $224-million Namdar Mixed-Use Residential-Swimming Pool-Parking Phase 2 in Miami, FL.

Nonbuilding

Nonbuilding construction starts declined -43.7% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $362 billion. Miscellaneous nonbuilding (-70.4% m/m) drove the declines, along with utilities (-61.4 m/m) and Highway and bridges (-4.9%). Environmental public works starts rose by +6.8% over the month. On a year-to-date basis through November, nonbuilding starts were up +17.5%, alongside gains in miscellaneous nonbuilding (+42.6% m/m), utilities (+49.5%), highways and bridges (+1.7%) while environmental public works declined 1.4%.

For the 12 months ending November 2025, total nonbuilding starts were up +18%. Environmental public works improved by +2% compared to the 12 months ending November 2024. Highway and bridge starts were up +2.1%, miscellaneous nonbuilding starts were up +40.6% and utility/gas starts increased +47.8% over the same period.

The largest nonbuilding projects to break ground in November included the $1.7-billion Entergy Meta Substations – 500kv Line (Sarepta to Mt. Olive) in Rayville, LA; the $922-million Easley Renewable Energy Solar Array 400MW/650MW BESS in Dester Center, CA; and the $900-million The New Castle Bluff Energy Center Natural Gas Power Plant in St Louis, MO.