Amazon to Invest Additional $13 Billion in Mississippi Data Centers

Amazon's total planned investment in Mississippi has reached $25 billion, with 2,000 jobs expected.
April 9, 2026
Amazon
69d8195268c421d14f62ccfe Amazon Mississippi Data Centers

Amazon announced billions of dollars in new data centers for Mississippi, increasing its investment in the state to $25 billion. Here’s Amazon announcement on its construction plans:

“Two years ago, Amazon broke ground on its first data center campus in Madison County—the largest capital investment in Mississippi's history at the time. That milestone was followed by a $3 billion planned investment in Warren County. Today, we're proud to share that our total statewide planned investment has reached $25 billion, with plans to create 2,000 high-skilled jobs across all our Mississippi data center operations, further solidifying the state's position as a leader in technology and innovation.

Amazon's planned expansion includes an additional $11 billion investment in Madison County and a $1 billion investment in Hinds County, where we are transforming the former Delphi manufacturing plant into a cutting-edge data center facility.”

Click here for more info on Amazon's investment in its Mississippi data centers.

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