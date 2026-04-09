Amazon to Invest Additional $13 Billion in Mississippi Data Centers

Amazon announced billions of dollars in new data centers for Mississippi, increasing its investment in the state to $25 billion. Here’s Amazon announcement on its construction plans:

“Two years ago, Amazon broke ground on its first data center campus in Madison County—the largest capital investment in Mississippi's history at the time. That milestone was followed by a $3 billion planned investment in Warren County. Today, we're proud to share that our total statewide planned investment has reached $25 billion, with plans to create 2,000 high-skilled jobs across all our Mississippi data center operations, further solidifying the state's position as a leader in technology and innovation.

Amazon's planned expansion includes an additional $11 billion investment in Madison County and a $1 billion investment in Hinds County, where we are transforming the former Delphi manufacturing plant into a cutting-edge data center facility.”

Click here for more info on Amazon's investment in its Mississippi data centers.