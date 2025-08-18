Rep Materials Co. and Ewing Foley Expand Operations with Shared Facility in Houston

Electrical manufacturer Rep Materials Company (RMC) and Ewing-Foley Inc. (EFI), an independent manufacturers rep, have expanded operations in a new, state-of-the-art facility in northeast Houston, TX. This joint move reflects a shared vision to deliver high-quality electrical and data products, technical product and application support, advanced manufacturing and value add services all from one central location.

According to the press release, the expansion marks a pivotal moment for both companies, reinforcing their long-term investment in the Gulf Coast and their commitment to providing faster, more capable, customer-focused solutions nationwide.

The facility builds on EFI’s recent entry into the rep warehousing services business. EFI will initially stock a broad complement of wire and cable products and anticipates expanding the model with additional manufacturers’ product lines.