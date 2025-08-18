Rep Materials Co. and Ewing Foley Expand Operations with Shared Facility in Houston
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- In this unique arrangement, an electrical manufacturer and an independent manufacturers rep are operating out of the same facility.
- RMC wanted to scale its manufacturing and logistics capabilities in a central location near major ports and rail transport.
- “This facility brings together complementary electrical and data products, full manufacturing capabilities, 3PL services, and comprehensive technical support all under one roof.
Electrical manufacturer Rep Materials Company (RMC) and Ewing-Foley Inc. (EFI), an independent manufacturers rep, have expanded operations in a new, state-of-the-art facility in northeast Houston, TX. This joint move reflects a shared vision to deliver high-quality electrical and data products, technical product and application support, advanced manufacturing and value add services all from one central location.
According to the press release, the expansion marks a pivotal moment for both companies, reinforcing their long-term investment in the Gulf Coast and their commitment to providing faster, more capable, customer-focused solutions nationwide.
The facility builds on EFI’s recent entry into the rep warehousing services business. EFI will initially stock a broad complement of wire and cable products and anticipates expanding the model with additional manufacturers’ product lines.
“Today’s large projects demand speed, scale, and flexibility,” said Gary Lessing, CEO of EFI in the press release. “With many of our customers now requiring global project support, EFI is uniquely positioned to deliver added value to the entire supply chain.”
For RMC, the move represents a strategic leap forward. “We were looking for a facility to scale our manufacturing and logistics capabilities,” said Dan Markus, founder and president of RMC, in the release. “As a domestic manufacturer that also leverages global supply chains, proximity to major ports, rail and a central U.S. location was essential.”
Texas was the clear choice, centrally located, with excellent logistics infrastructure and a booming construction market fueled by major capital investment. EFI and RMC are well[1]positioned to grow alongside it.
“Sharing the facility with our rep partner EFI was a natural fit,” Markus added. “Their wire and cable portfolio complements our offering and creates a more streamlined, synergistic solution for our customers.”
“What we are building is truly unique in the industry,” said Lessing. “This facility brings together complementary electrical and data products, full manufacturing capabilities, 3PL services, and comprehensive technical support, all under one roof.”