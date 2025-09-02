The Local Touch

The I-Pro team also used VISIE software to manage a wide range of tasks, including financial data, sales commission reporting, logistics planning, pricing, marketing campaigns and vendor portals to share product, pricing and marketing data. The company’s dedicated marketing director, Brooke Baker Schell, works closely with electrical manufacturers on these portals.

Says Schouten, “Necessity is the mother of invention as they say, so years and years ago we needed to provide a more robust software solutions to better manage the rep business model and how we go to market and how we track progress and success.

“VISIE is the Dutch word for ‘vision.’ It gives us visibility and vision into our business not only financial data with sales commission reporting but also CRM data, follow-ups, action items, logistics planning with regional manufacturers' visits and calendar invites.

He says the program uses artificial intelligence to build catalog references and cross-references. “AI is going to revolutionize every aspect of the electrical business, including our own. You will see a lot more automated systems and agentic AI and process management. I am trying to get our manufacturers to realize the fundamental shift in society, let alone business. People don’t realize what’s at our fingertips. There’s a lot more coming on VISIE with AI.”

Tim Klinger says VISIE has been particularly helpful in managing manufacturers’ marketing initiatives and territory visits. If, for example, each of the 20 or so companies JD Martin represents had five marketing initiatives they wanted to work on with JD Martin, that’s 100 initiatives to manage. Klinger says tracking manufacturers’ visits can also get unwieldly if they aren’t tracked properly, and JD Martin built a customized trip planner function on VISIE they share with the manufacturer.

Baker says JD Martin has picked up best practices from all of its operating companies acquired through acquisitions that can be used throughout the agency, such as the proprietary software developed at IPro. “All of the manufacturers want us on some kind of sales (software) but none of them talk to each other,” he says. “Ours is second to nobody.”

Baker and his team have also had success with the EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) software for performance management and say it provides some commonality across the company, because while they encourage managers to have their own leadership styles, they wanted to have a common system to evaluate employees. EOS (Entrepreneurial Operator System) is derived from a book from Gino Wickman called Traction. Many of JD Martin’s manufacturers and contractors are utilizing the same system to run their organizations.

Says Tim Klinger, “When Greg and I got together we talked about how we have all these successful leaders, all nuanced in different ways in how they did business. We wanted some commonality. It’s allowed us to improve our employee experience from Day One.”

The focus on employee development extends to a solid package of company benefits, including health care, a 401K program, industry training, career advancement and a commitment to helping local communities. Garavaglia said JD Martin stepped up in a big way to help communities affected by the recent flooding in Texas. “ You have to practice what you preach on being local. It was more than an employee match in donations. In partnership with Southwire’s Project Gift. Greg pledged $50,000 directly and up to an additional matching $50,000 to employees’ donations. In addition, Greg encouraged employees to do hands-on help with two paid days of time off. It reiterates our family-first feel of our culture."

Garavaglia also said a big differentiator for the company is that because of its scale, it can offer employees career advancement opportunities that just aren’t available as often in smaller agencies. Adds Baker, “If you have a hotshot sales guy who wants to be sales manager or the principal of a smaller agency, they may have to wait for someone to die before they have the opportunity to do anything above outside sales.”

MARKETING JD MARTIN

Ken Hooper says that as the JD Martin executive team built out the company into all of these areas, they decided it was a story they wanted to get out in the market to differentiate the agency from competing reps. They hired Mower, a well-known and respected marketing agency in electrical industry circles, to rebrand the company. This effort involved much more than creating a new logo. Mower helped the company analyze its strengths and weaknesses by talking with key distributors and manufacturers and employees. The 63 pages of feedback for these interviews helped the JD Martin executive team craft a narrative that highlighted its 70-plus years in the business and the investments it made in local relationships and develop a video that introduces the company to new customers, vendors and industry professionals. One method it now uses to tell its story is a new company video.