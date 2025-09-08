Willis Milner Retires at United Electrical Sales

Under Willis Milner's guidance, United Electrical Sales flourished because of his old-fashioned values of building long-standing relationships and an astute business sense.
Sept. 8, 2025
United Electrical Sales, Orlando, recently announced the retirement of Willis Milner, a visionary leader and cornerstone of the agency, effective, Aug. 1. He spent 56 years with this family business, starting in 1969. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Willis J. Milner III. At just 22 years of age, he was thrust into a leadership role at the agency following the passing of his father.

The company said in a press release that under his guidance, UES flourished because of his old-fashioned values of building long-standing relationships and an astute business sense. Over the past few decades the company expanded from the Florida market into Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Virginia and international markets.

