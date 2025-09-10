Service Wire Company Announces New Partnership with Yanow to Rep Service Wire

Yanow will represent Service Wire’s product line in the heavy commercial, industrial and utility markets in all six New England states east of New York.

“We are excited to work with Yanow,” said Scott Olson, director of Sales – East, in the press release. “With a long history in the Northeast, and an impressive track record of major projects throughout the region, Yanow will deliver enormous value to our customers.”

Yanow, Brockton, MA, markets electrical products and related services to the wholesale, construction/ nstallation and specification verticals.