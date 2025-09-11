Stahlin Appoints Paul Davis Automation as Rep for Ohio

Stahlin Enclosures, Belding, MI, a manufacturer of nonmetallic electrical and industrial enclosures, appointed Paul Davis Automation as its new sales representative for Ohio.

Craig Mitchell, president of the Robroy Industries Enclosures Division, said in the press release, “They (Paul Davis Automation) have already proven themselves as a trusted representative in Kentucky, and their strong reputation, technical expertise and deep relationships in the automation and electrical markets will be equally valuable as we bolster our presence in Ohio. We are confident they will continue to deliver the highest level of support to our customers.”

The Stahlin press release said, “Paul Davis Automation brings decades of experience providing technical solutions to customers across Ohio. The company is known for expertise-driven service, excellent customer support, and responsiveness.”

"All of us at Paul Davis Automation are very excited to partner with Stahlin in the state of Ohio,” said John Davis, principal at Paul Davis Automation, in the release. “We see significant opportunity for nonmetallic enclosures in our region, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Robroy Industries."